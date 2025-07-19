Vericel Corporation (NASDAQ:VCEL) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Vericel Corporation (NASDAQ:VCEL – Free Report) by 12.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,297 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 315 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vericel were worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in Vericel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vericel by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Vericel by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,895 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in Vericel in the fourth quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Vericel in the fourth quarter valued at $215,000.

Get Vericel alerts:

Vericel Stock Down 2.5%

NASDAQ VCEL opened at $35.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,178.39 and a beta of 1.32. Vericel Corporation has a 52-week low of $35.18 and a 52-week high of $63.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.90.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Vericel ( NASDAQ:VCEL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $52.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.86 million. Vericel had a return on equity of 1.09% and a net margin of 1.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vericel Corporation will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on VCEL shares. Truist Financial cut their target price on Vericel from $61.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Vericel in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Vericel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.14.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Vericel

Vericel Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in North America. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cultured chondrocytes on porcine collagen membrane for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns; and NexoBrid, a biological orphan product for eschar removal in adults with deep partial-thickness and/or full-thickness thermal burns.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vericel Corporation (NASDAQ:VCEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vericel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vericel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.