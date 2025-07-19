Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) Shares Purchased by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,470 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Viking Therapeutics were worth $349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VKTX. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 64.8% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 116.8% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,203 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. grew its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 222,100.0% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,222 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 170.2% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Viking Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. 76.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Viking Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Greg Zante sold 4,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total value of $118,424.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 168,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,682,001.60. The trade was a 2.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Marianna Mancini sold 4,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total value of $118,466.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 377,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,484,146.95. The trade was a 1.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 35,421 shares of company stock valued at $984,405. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Viking Therapeutics Stock Performance

VKTX opened at $32.01 on Friday. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $18.92 and a one year high of $81.73. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.83 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.05.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.10). During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.26) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on VKTX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Viking Therapeutics from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Viking Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective (down from $95.00) on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Viking Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.15.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on VKTX

Viking Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VKTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Viking Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viking Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.