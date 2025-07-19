W.R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) Stock Holdings Decreased by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of W.R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,919 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,146 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in W.R. Berkley were worth $2,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in shares of W.R. Berkley by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,929 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of W.R. Berkley by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,029 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Pullen Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of W.R. Berkley by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Pullen Investment Management LLC now owns 22,954 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. CHB Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of W.R. Berkley by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. CHB Investment Group LLC now owns 50,557 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,598,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of W.R. Berkley by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,842 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

WRB stock opened at $68.76 on Friday. W.R. Berkley Corporation has a 12 month low of $51.41 and a 12 month high of $76.38. The firm has a market cap of $26.08 billion, a PE ratio of 15.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

W.R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.07). W.R. Berkley had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 19.66%. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that W.R. Berkley Corporation will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. This is a positive change from W.R. Berkley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. W.R. Berkley’s payout ratio is currently 8.35%.

WRB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of W.R. Berkley from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. TD Cowen lowered shares of W.R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of W.R. Berkley from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of W.R. Berkley from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of W.R. Berkley from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.00.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines.

