What is Roth Capital’s Estimate for UNFI FY2026 Earnings?

United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Roth Capital lowered their FY2026 earnings estimates for shares of United Natural Foods in a report issued on Wednesday, July 16th. Roth Capital analyst W. Kirk now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.53 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.57. The consensus estimate for United Natural Foods’ current full-year earnings is $0.76 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for United Natural Foods’ Q4 2026 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

Get United Natural Foods alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of United Natural Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 12th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of United Natural Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

United Natural Foods Stock Performance

United Natural Foods stock opened at $27.26 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.13. United Natural Foods has a twelve month low of $12.00 and a twelve month high of $34.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -23.70 and a beta of 0.82.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 10th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.22. United Natural Foods had a negative net margin of 0.21% and a positive return on equity of 3.13%. The firm had revenue of $8.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Natural Foods

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in United Natural Foods by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 188,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,152,000 after purchasing an additional 29,357 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in United Natural Foods in the 4th quarter worth about $324,000. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in United Natural Foods in the 4th quarter worth about $656,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in United Natural Foods by 2,671.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 56,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 54,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Range Financial Group LLC bought a new position in United Natural Foods in the 1st quarter worth about $1,253,000. 87.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About United Natural Foods

(Get Free Report)

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, wellness and personal care items, and bulk and foodservice products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for United Natural Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Natural Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.