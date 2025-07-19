What is Scotiabank’s Forecast for B2Gold FY2026 Earnings?

B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO – Free Report) (NYSE:BTG) – Equities research analysts at Scotiabank raised their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for B2Gold in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 15th. Scotiabank analyst O. Habib now anticipates that the company will earn $0.54 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.52. Scotiabank currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for B2Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.56 per share.

BTO has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on B2Gold from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Monday, March 31st. Raymond James Financial raised B2Gold to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 30th. Cormark raised B2Gold from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on B2Gold from C$6.50 to C$7.50 in a report on Monday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$6.11.

Shares of TSE:BTO opened at C$4.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.26, a PEG ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.51, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 3.33. B2Gold has a 1 year low of C$3.16 and a 1 year high of C$5.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$4.77 and its 200-day moving average price is C$4.25.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 24th were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 11th. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio is -25.32%.

In other B2Gold news, Senior Officer Randall Chatwin sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.65, for a total value of C$465,000.00. Insiders sold a total of 108,216 shares of company stock valued at $505,820 over the last 90 days. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer company. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 100% interest in the Gramalote gold project in Colombia; 24% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

