Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Shares Sold by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP cut its stake in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) by 36.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 529 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 298 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 100,020 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $8,352,000 after acquiring an additional 11,213 shares during the period. Navalign LLC boosted its position in Wynn Resorts by 1.8% during the first quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 8,252 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP boosted its position in Wynn Resorts by 86.9% during the first quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 33,369 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $2,786,000 after purchasing an additional 15,519 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 199.8% in the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 44,801 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $3,741,000 after purchasing an additional 29,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 10.0% in the first quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC now owns 77,000 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $6,430,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. 88.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WYNN. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Wynn Resorts in a research note on Monday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $122.00 price target for the company. Argus downgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Wynn Resorts in a report on Monday, June 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $109.00 price target on the stock. Barclays set a $127.00 price target on shares of Wynn Resorts and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Wynn Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Wynn Resorts news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 2,262 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.12, for a total value of $208,375.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 3,066 shares in the company, valued at $282,439.92. The trade was a 42.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts Price Performance

NASDAQ:WYNN opened at $106.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.16 billion, a PE ratio of 29.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.11. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 1-year low of $65.25 and a 1-year high of $112.36.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The casino operator reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.17). Wynn Resorts had a net margin of 6.17% and a negative return on equity of 62.13%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wynn Resorts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.78%.

Wynn Resorts Profile

(Free Report)

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WYNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.