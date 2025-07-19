Xponance Inc. Acquires 224 Shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO)

Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,576 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Q2 were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in QTWO. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Q2 by 1,043.1% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 954,979 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,408,000 after purchasing an additional 871,437 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Q2 by 107.9% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,345,741 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $135,449,000 after purchasing an additional 698,464 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Q2 by 732.2% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 745,404 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,025,000 after purchasing an additional 655,838 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Q2 by 105.8% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,012,787 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,937,000 after purchasing an additional 520,649 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Q2 by 893.5% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 471,523 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,459,000 after purchasing an additional 424,062 shares during the period.

Get Q2 alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

QTWO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Q2 from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Q2 from $119.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Raymond James Financial reduced their price target on Q2 from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Compass Point reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Q2 in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Q2 from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.41.

Q2 Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of QTWO opened at $90.94 on Friday. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.51 and a 52 week high of $112.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -259.83 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $90.38 and a 200-day moving average of $86.83.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director James Offerdahl sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.77, for a total transaction of $87,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 16,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,425,472.57. This trade represents a 5.80% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO Michael A. Volanoski sold 1,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.88, for a total value of $126,920.64. Following the transaction, the executive directly owned 175,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,626,170.56. This represents a 0.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,991 shares of company stock worth $357,153. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Q2

(Free Report)

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Q2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Q2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.