Xponance Inc. Acquires 226 Shares of Federal Signal Corporation (NYSE:FSS)

Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Signal Corporation (NYSE:FSS – Free Report) by 5.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,540 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Federal Signal were worth $334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FSS. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Federal Signal during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 78.4% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 421 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 201.8% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 658 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 606 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 875 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. 92.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FSS shares. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Federal Signal in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Raymond James Financial set a $120.00 target price on Federal Signal and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Federal Signal from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th.

Federal Signal Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of Federal Signal stock opened at $108.14 on Friday. Federal Signal Corporation has a 52-week low of $66.47 and a 52-week high of $114.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.39.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The conglomerate reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.03. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 18.44% and a net margin of 11.10%. The business had revenue of $463.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Federal Signal Corporation will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

Federal Signal announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, April 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the conglomerate to purchase up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Federal Signal Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.37%.

Federal Signal Profile

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

