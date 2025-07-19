Xponance Inc. Acquires 527 Shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Free Report) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,247 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Travel + Leisure were worth $382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Travel + Leisure by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 21,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Travel + Leisure by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 74,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,462,000 after acquiring an additional 25,283 shares during the period. Hourglass Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Travel + Leisure by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC now owns 40,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after acquiring an additional 4,025 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Travel + Leisure by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 68,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,164,000 after acquiring an additional 23,700 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Travel + Leisure by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 208,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,671,000 after acquiring an additional 8,142 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TNL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $54.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $61.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $62.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.20.

Insider Activity at Travel + Leisure

In other news, Director Denny Marie Post sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.20, for a total value of $276,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 4,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $224,745.40. The trade was a 55.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey Myers sold 13,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $807,476.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 165,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,621,620. The trade was a 7.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,285 shares of company stock valued at $1,474,767 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

Travel + Leisure Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of Travel + Leisure stock opened at $57.17 on Friday. Travel + Leisure Co. has a twelve month low of $37.77 and a twelve month high of $58.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.38.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $934.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $933.08 million. Travel + Leisure had a net margin of 10.77% and a negative return on equity of 46.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Travel + Leisure Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th were given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. Travel + Leisure’s payout ratio is presently 37.40%.

Travel + Leisure Company Profile

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and travel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers, as well as provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and property management services at resorts.

