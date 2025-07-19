Xponance Inc. Acquires 660 Shares of MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS (NYSE:MWA)

Xponance Inc. raised its position in MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS (NYSE:MWA – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 660 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS in the 1st quarter valued at $502,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 52,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 16,400 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS in the 1st quarter valued at $287,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS in the 1st quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS by 741.2% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 44,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 39,269 shares during the period. 91.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS Stock Performance
NYSE MWA opened at $25.19 on Friday. MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS has a 52-week low of $18.55 and a 52-week high of $28.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 3.79. The company has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.54 and a 200-day moving average of $24.85.
MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.067 per share. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 12th. MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.67%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.25.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, Director Brian C. Healy acquired 1,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.74 per share, with a total value of $27,461.40. Following the acquisition, the director owned 15,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,160.20. The trade was a 7.59% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian Slobodow sold 7,376 shares of MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.57, for a total transaction of $181,228.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.
MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS Profile
Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Water Flow Solutions and Water Management Solutions.
