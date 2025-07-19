Xponance Inc. Acquires 935 Shares of IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ)

Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Free Report) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,741 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in IonQ were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in IonQ by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of IonQ by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 20,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 2,814 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its position in shares of IonQ by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 470,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,379,000 after buying an additional 15,962 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of IonQ by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 548,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,097,000 after buying an additional 159,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of IonQ by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.42% of the company’s stock.

IonQ Price Performance

IONQ stock opened at $46.48 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.10. The stock has a market cap of $12.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.19 and a beta of 2.55. IonQ, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.22 and a 1 year high of $54.74.

Insider Buying and Selling at IonQ

IonQ ( NYSE:IONQ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $7.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.51 million. IonQ had a negative net margin of 753.20% and a negative return on equity of 63.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that IonQ, Inc. will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other IonQ news, CRO Rima Alameddine sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.57, for a total value of $2,507,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive directly owned 552,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,313,473.44. This represents a 10.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Thomas G. Kramer sold 216,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.11, for a total transaction of $8,231,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 718,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,382,644.76. This trade represents a 23.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,144,372 shares of company stock worth $358,255,229 over the last 90 days. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on IONQ. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of IonQ in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of IonQ from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of IonQ from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of IonQ in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of IonQ from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.43.

About IonQ

(Free Report)

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft’s Azure Quantum, and Google’s Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

