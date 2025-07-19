Xponance Inc. Acquires 94 Shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Free Report) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,278 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Insight Enterprises were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NSIT. Sage Rhino Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises in the first quarter worth $220,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 64.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,158 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,973,000 after buying an additional 13,051 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 2.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 146,906 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $22,034,000 after buying an additional 3,362 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 60.9% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 114,047 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,406,000 after buying an additional 43,186 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 12.1% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 4,819 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the period.

Several brokerages recently commented on NSIT. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $164.00 target price on shares of Insight Enterprises in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Insight Enterprises from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of Insight Enterprises stock opened at $139.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $146.90. The company has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.88, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.20. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.10 and a 12-month high of $228.07.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The software maker reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 18.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.37 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 9.89 EPS for the current year.

Insight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology, hardware, software, and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers modern platforms/infrastructure that manages and supports cloud and data platforms, modern networks, and edge technologies; cybersecurity solutions automates and connects modern platform securely; data and artificial intelligence modernizes data platforms and architectures, and build data analytics and AI solutions; modern workplace and apps; and intelligent edge solutions that gathers and utilizes data for real-time decision making.

