Xponance Inc. Boosts Holdings in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR)

Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 961 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Enstar Group were worth $319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Enstar Group by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 135 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enstar Group in the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Enstar Group by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 839 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enstar Group in the 1st quarter worth about $264,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Enstar Group by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,257 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Enstar Group news, Director Hans-Peter Gerhardt sold 407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.00, for a total value of $135,938.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Enstar Group Price Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGR opened at $337.91 on Friday. Enstar Group Limited has a fifty-two week low of $318.25 and a fifty-two week high of $348.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $336.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $332.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.70.

Separately, Wall Street Zen initiated coverage on Enstar Group in a research report on Saturday, April 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Enstar Group Profile

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies and portfolios in run-off in Bermuda and internationally. It engages in the run-off property and casualty; other reinsurance; life and catastrophe; and legacy underwriting businesses; as well as investment activities. The company also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, syndicate management, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry.

