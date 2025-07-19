Xponance Inc. Boosts Stake in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR)

Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Free Report) by 5.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 64 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Piper Sandler Companies were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Piper Sandler Companies during the first quarter valued at about $215,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 1.4% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 58.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 0.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 156,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,821,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 11.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 2,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

Piper Sandler Companies Stock Performance

Shares of PIPR opened at $312.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $271.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 27.33 and a beta of 1.48. Piper Sandler Companies has a 12 month low of $202.91 and a 12 month high of $351.80.

Piper Sandler Companies Dividend Announcement

Piper Sandler Companies ( NYSE:PIPR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $1.24. Piper Sandler Companies had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 13.20%. The company had revenue of $357.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Piper Sandler Companies will post 14.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on PIPR shares. Wolfe Research upgraded Piper Sandler Companies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $339.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a research note on Monday, May 5th.

Piper Sandler Companies Company Profile

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. It offers investment banking services and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products; advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, equity and debt private placements, and debt and restructuring advisory; raises capital through equity and debt financings; underwrites municipal issuances; and municipal financial advisory and loan placement services, as well as various over-the-counter derivative products.

