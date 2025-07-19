Xponance Inc. Boosts Stock Position in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC)

Xponance Inc. lifted its position in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Free Report) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,923 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in InterDigital were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IDCC. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in InterDigital by 91.2% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,576 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in InterDigital by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 56,498 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $11,681,000 after acquiring an additional 2,945 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in InterDigital by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,844 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in InterDigital by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,826 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in InterDigital by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,929 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the period. 99.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

InterDigital Trading Down 1.9%

Shares of IDCC stock opened at $225.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 17.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.36. InterDigital, Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.18 and a 1-year high of $237.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $222.41 and a 200 day moving average of $208.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

InterDigital Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at InterDigital

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 9th. InterDigital’s payout ratio is 19.03%.

In other InterDigital news, Director Derek K. Aberle sold 692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.41, for a total transaction of $156,675.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 6,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,401,930.72. This represents a 10.05% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jean F. Rankin sold 606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.47, for a total value of $137,240.82. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 27,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,194,633.91. The trade was a 2.17% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,062 shares of company stock worth $920,853 over the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

InterDigital Profile

InterDigital, Inc operates as a global research and development company with focus primarily on wireless, visual, artificial intelligence (AI), and related technologies. The company engages in the design and development of technologies that enable connected in a range of communications and entertainment products and services, which are licensed to companies providing such products and services, including makers of wireless communications, consumer electronics, IoT devices, and cars and other motor vehicles, as well as providers of cloud-based services, such as video streaming.

