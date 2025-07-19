Xponance Inc. Buys 107 Shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)

Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Free Report) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,223 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Herc were worth $298,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Herc by 75.8% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,307 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Herc by 13.9% during the first quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 9,564 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Herc by 22.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,182 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,053,000 after purchasing an additional 5,554 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in Herc by 9.6% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 39,246 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,270,000 after purchasing an additional 3,435 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Herc by 71.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 52,290 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,021,000 after purchasing an additional 21,808 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HRI opened at $136.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04. Herc Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.19 and a 1-year high of $246.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $129.16 and a 200-day moving average of $145.44. The company has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.47, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.86.

Herc ( NYSE:HRI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by ($1.21). Herc had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 24.10%. The business had revenue of $861.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $841.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 12.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Herc’s payout ratio is 62.36%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HRI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price target (down previously from $171.00) on shares of Herc in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Herc from $250.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective (up from $130.00) on shares of Herc in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Herc from $129.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Herc from $225.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.20.

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

