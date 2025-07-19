Xponance Inc. Buys 125 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,725 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Novartis by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 423,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,176,000 after purchasing an additional 111,066 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Novartis by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 165,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,099,000 after purchasing an additional 8,186 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in Novartis by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 3,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Novartis by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 13,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 2,635 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Novartis by 76.5% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 2,666 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Novartis alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Novartis to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.67.

Novartis Trading Down 0.3%

NVS opened at $114.23 on Friday. Novartis AG has a twelve month low of $96.06 and a twelve month high of $124.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $116.68 and a 200-day moving average of $110.43. The stock has a market cap of $241.30 billion, a PE ratio of 16.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.59.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $14.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.94 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 25.64% and a return on equity of 41.09%. Novartis’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 8.45 EPS for the current year.

About Novartis

(Free Report)

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.