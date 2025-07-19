Xponance Inc. Buys 149 Shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA)

Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Free Report) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,654 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 149 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Arcosa were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Huntleigh Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 16.7% in the first quarter. Huntleigh Advisors Inc. now owns 5,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 2.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 242,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,731,000 after purchasing an additional 6,335 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Arcosa in the first quarter valued at approximately $550,000. Consolidated Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 2.4% in the first quarter. Consolidated Investment Group LLC now owns 50,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 12.7% in the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Eric D. Hurst sold 835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.57, for a total transaction of $73,955.95. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 4,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $364,199.84. The trade was a 16.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jesse E. Jr. Collins sold 8,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.40, for a total transaction of $744,422.40. Following the transaction, the insider owned 12,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,084,406.40. The trade was a 40.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE ACA opened at $89.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Arcosa, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.11 and a 12-month high of $113.43. The company has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 56.56 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $87.94 and its 200-day moving average is $87.80.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $632.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $613.95 million. Arcosa had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 5.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Arcosa, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. Arcosa’s payout ratio is 12.58%.

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, engineered structures, and transportation markets in the United States. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products.

