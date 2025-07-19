Xponance Inc. Buys 1,563 Shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Xponance Inc. increased its stake in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Free Report) by 27.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,563 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in OneMain were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in OneMain in the 4th quarter valued at $2,075,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in OneMain by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in OneMain by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 5,217 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in OneMain in the 4th quarter valued at $294,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in OneMain by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on OMF shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of OneMain in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of OneMain from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Northland Securities raised shares of OneMain from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Northland Capmk raised shares of OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of OneMain from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.78.

Insider Transactions at OneMain

In related news, COO Micah R. Conrad sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.21, for a total value of $261,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 108,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,639,045.47. The trade was a 4.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas H. Shulman sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 368,925 shares in the company, valued at $18,446,250. This trade represents a 9.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,000 shares of company stock worth $5,082,190 over the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

OneMain Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:OMF opened at $57.83 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.40 and its 200 day moving average is $52.04. The company has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.32. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.00 and a fifty-two week high of $60.12.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $188.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. OneMain had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 19.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

OneMain Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th were issued a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.95%.

OneMain Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses in the United States. It originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards; optional credit insurance products, including life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

