Xponance Inc. Buys 196 Shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

Xponance Inc. grew its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,766 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare were worth $324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. 99.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PBH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.33.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Stock Up 0.8%

NYSE:PBH opened at $75.70 on Friday. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.94 and a 12-month high of $90.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.26.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.02. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 18.86%. The business had revenue of $296.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.36 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Profile

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

