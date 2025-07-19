Xponance Inc. Buys 324 Shares of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Free Report) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,485 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Telephone and Data Systems were worth $290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TDS. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 74.5% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,707 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 85.6% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,092 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust bought a new stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. 80.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Telephone and Data Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TDS has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Telephone and Data Systems from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Wall Street Zen raised Telephone and Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 12th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective (down from $51.00) on shares of Telephone and Data Systems in a research report on Monday, May 5th.

Telephone and Data Systems Stock Performance

TDS stock opened at $36.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of -34.71 and a beta of 0.51. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.90 and a 12-month high of $41.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.71.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Telephone and Data Systems had a negative net margin of 1.03% and a positive return on equity of 0.73%. The business’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Telephone and Data Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Telephone and Data Systems’s payout ratio is -15.24%.

About Telephone and Data Systems

(Free Report)

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through two segments: UScellular and TDS Telecom. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers, and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, fleet and asset management, smart water solutions, private cellular networks and custom, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, fixed wireless home internet, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including audio, home automation and networking products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Telephone and Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telephone and Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.