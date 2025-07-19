Xponance Inc. Buys 415 Shares of Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX)

Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,320 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Vaxcyte were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PCVX. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Vaxcyte during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vaxcyte by 203.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Vaxcyte during the fourth quarter worth $214,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vaxcyte by 10.9% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vaxcyte during the fourth quarter worth $248,000. Institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

Vaxcyte Trading Down 3.1%

PCVX opened at $36.21 on Friday. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.66 and a 12-month high of $121.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.84. The company has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.08 and a beta of 1.19.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Vaxcyte ( NASDAQ:PCVX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by ($0.02). During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.85) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -4.21 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America decreased their target price on Vaxcyte from $157.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Vaxcyte from $138.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Vaxcyte in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Vaxcyte in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Vaxcyte to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.50.

Vaxcyte Company Profile

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease. The company also develops VAX-31 to protect against emerging strains and to help address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a novel conjugate vaccine candidate to prevent disease caused by Group A Streptococcus; VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting keystone pathogen responsible for periodontitis; and VAX-GI to prevent Shigella, a bacterial illness.

