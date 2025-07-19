Xponance Inc. Buys 5,582 Shares of Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA)

Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Free Report) by 27.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,582 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Digital were worth $301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MARA. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Marathon Digital during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,408,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Marathon Digital by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 5,962 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Marathon Digital by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 57,465 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $964,000 after acquiring an additional 3,797 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Marathon Digital by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 161,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,714,000 after acquiring an additional 27,147 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 96.0% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 9,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 4,408 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Frederick G. Thiel sold 27,505 shares of Marathon Digital stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.52, for a total transaction of $536,897.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,946,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,035,758.08. This trade represents a 0.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Douglas K. Mellinger sold 3,000 shares of Marathon Digital stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $48,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 176,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,829,744. This trade represents a 1.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 262,090 shares of company stock worth $4,270,591 over the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Compass Point reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $9.50 price objective (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Marathon Digital in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Digital in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Marathon Digital from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Marathon Digital from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Marathon Digital from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marathon Digital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.94.

Marathon Digital Stock Down 2.3%

Shares of MARA opened at $19.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of -13.46 and a beta of 6.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.19 and a 200 day moving average of $15.42. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.81 and a 52-week high of $30.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $213.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.19 million. Marathon Digital had a positive return on equity of 6.33% and a negative net margin of 46.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Digital Profile

MARA Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc and changed its name to MARA Holdings, Inc in August 2024. MARA Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

