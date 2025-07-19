Xponance Inc. Buys 740 Shares of Loar Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LOAR)

Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Loar Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LOAR – Free Report) by 19.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,585 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Loar were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Huntleigh Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Loar by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Huntleigh Advisors Inc. now owns 11,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Loar by 204.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Loar by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Loar by 141.5% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corebridge Financial Inc. increased its stake in Loar by 174.3% in the 4th quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, Director Paul S. Levy sold 1,168,499 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.91, for a total transaction of $94,543,254.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 8,188,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $662,531,777.73. This represents a 12.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Raja Bobbili sold 690,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.91, for a total transaction of $55,848,774.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 31,438,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,543,682,562.20. This trade represents a 2.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,742,872 shares of company stock worth $464,655,774. 22.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on LOAR shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Loar from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Loar in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Loar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Loar in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st.

Loar stock opened at $76.17 on Friday. Loar Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.26 and a twelve month high of $99.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $83.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.39. The company has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 200.45 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a quick ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Loar Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets aerospace and defense components for aircraft, and aerospace and defense systems in the United States and internationally. It offers products in various categories, which include airframe components, structural components, avionics, composites, braking system components, de-ice and ice protection, electro-mechanical, engineered materials, flight controls, fluid and motion controls, environmental, metal forming, molded components, and restraints and safety devices.

