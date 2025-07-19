Xponance Inc. Cuts Position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Xponance Inc. trimmed its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report) by 23.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,319 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 7,715 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of XRAY. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Colonial Trust Co SC purchased a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 700.0% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,792 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,568 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 866.7% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 175.8% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,949 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 2,517 shares during the period. 95.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock opened at $15.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.45, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.94. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.16 and a twelve month high of $27.95.

DENTSPLY SIRONA ( NASDAQ:XRAY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.14. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 14.31% and a negative net margin of 24.42%. The business had revenue of $879.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $854.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 27th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 27th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -14.10%.

XRAY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barrington Research upped their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley downgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. UBS Group reduced their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, July 13th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.60.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies worldwide. It operates in four segments: Connected Technology Solutions, Essential Dental Solutions, Orthodontic and Implant Solutions, and Wellspect Healthcare. The company offers dental equipment comprising imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, treatment centers, other instruments, amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces; and dental CAD/CAM technologies to support dental restorations, such as intraoral scanners, 3-D printers, mills, other software and services, and a full-chairside economical restoration of esthetic ceramic dentistry, as well as DS Core, its cloud-based platform.

