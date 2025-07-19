Xponance Inc. Decreases Holdings in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM)

Xponance Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 315 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Cal-Maine Foods were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 388.2% in the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Cal-Maine Foods during the first quarter worth about $77,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 126.0% during the first quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. increased its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 139,900.0% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. 84.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cal-Maine Foods alerts:

Cal-Maine Foods Price Performance

Shares of CALM stock opened at $105.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $98.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.76. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.37 and a 1-year high of $116.41.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Cal-Maine Foods to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Cal-Maine Foods from $97.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 5th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cal-Maine Foods

Cal-Maine Foods Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, free-range, pasture-raised, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, Sunups, Sunny Meadow, and 4Grain brand names.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cal-Maine Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cal-Maine Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.