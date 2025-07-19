Xponance Inc. Decreases Position in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Xponance Inc. lessened its holdings in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Free Report) by 17.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,151 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,295 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 11,657 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in ManpowerGroup by 48.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 743 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in ManpowerGroup by 0.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 107,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,249,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 10,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 0.6% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 54,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,152,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAN opened at $43.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.00 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.05. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.99 and a 1 year high of $77.85.

ManpowerGroup ( NYSE:MAN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The business services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. ManpowerGroup had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a positive return on equity of 7.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. ManpowerGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.61%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MAN. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Barclays raised shares of ManpowerGroup from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.20.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services worldwide. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands. It also offers various assessment services; training and development services; career and talent management; and outsourcing services related to human resources functions primarily in the areas of large-scale recruiting and workforce-intensive initiatives.

