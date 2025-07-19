Xponance Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Free Report) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Axis Capital were worth $371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Axis Capital by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,144,247 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $367,265,000 after purchasing an additional 17,764 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Axis Capital by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,444,128 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $305,219,000 after purchasing an additional 12,571 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Axis Capital by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,178,512 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $281,680,000 after purchasing an additional 53,514 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Axis Capital by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,689,510 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $238,344,000 after purchasing an additional 134,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Axis Capital by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,042,925 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $181,045,000 after purchasing an additional 20,976 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Axis Capital alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on AXS shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Axis Capital from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Axis Capital in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Axis Capital from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Axis Capital from $118.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Axis Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.25.

Axis Capital Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of Axis Capital stock opened at $97.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Axis Capital Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $70.16 and a 1 year high of $107.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $101.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.99. The stock has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.81.

Axis Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The insurance provider reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.53. Axis Capital had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Axis Capital Holdings Limited will post 11.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Axis Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. Axis Capital’s payout ratio is 17.46%.

Axis Capital Profile

(Free Report)

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products in Bermuda, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers professional insurance products that cover directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions, employment practices, fiduciary, crime, professional indemnity, medical malpractice, and other financial insurance related coverages for commercial enterprises, financial institutions, not-for-profit organizations, and other professional service providers; and property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, property in transit, onshore renewable energy installations, and physical damage and business interruption following an act of terrorism.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Axis Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axis Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.