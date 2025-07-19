Xponance Inc. Has $290,000 Stock Holdings in Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC)

Xponance Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC – Free Report) by 32.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,899 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,175 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Teradata were worth $290,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TDC. Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teradata during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of Teradata by 153.1% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,906 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Teradata by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 1,567 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teradata by 150.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,589 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 2,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raiffeisen Bank International AG acquired a new position in shares of Teradata during the 4th quarter worth $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

Teradata Stock Performance

Shares of Teradata stock opened at $21.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 15.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 0.83. Teradata Corporation has a 52 week low of $18.43 and a 52 week high of $33.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Teradata ( NYSE:TDC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $418.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.85 million. Teradata had a return on equity of 129.98% and a net margin of 8.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Teradata Corporation will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TDC. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Teradata from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Northland Securities lowered Teradata from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Teradata from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Northland Capmk lowered Teradata from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Teradata from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.25.

About Teradata

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, an open and connected platform designed to leverage data across an enterprise. Its business consulting services include support services for organizations to establish a data and analytic vision, enable a multi-cloud ecosystem architecture, and identify and operationalize analytical opportunities, as well as to ensure the analytical infrastructure delivers value.

