Xponance Inc. Has $316,000 Position in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Free Report) by 6.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,021 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Tenable were worth $316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Tenable by 858.2% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tenable during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tenable during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tenable by 115.4% in the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Tenable by 307.1% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Tenable

In other news, CEO Stephen A. Vintz sold 6,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.98, for a total transaction of $207,838.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 331,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,597,980.12. The trade was a 1.92% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Barron Anschutz sold 1,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.98, for a total transaction of $39,815.10. Following the transaction, the insider owned 57,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,851,801.90. The trade was a 2.10% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,815 shares of company stock worth $669,797. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tenable Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TENB opened at $33.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.92 and its 200-day moving average is $35.54. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.75 and a 52-week high of $49.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.29 and a beta of 0.80.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. Tenable had a negative net margin of 4.86% and a negative return on equity of 3.11%. The company had revenue of $239.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TENB shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Tenable from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Tenable from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Stephens lowered shares of Tenable from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Tenable from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Tenable from $45.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.78.

Tenable Company Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable Vulnerability Management, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable Cloud Security, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable Identity Exposure, a solution to secure Active Directory environments; Tenable Web App Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; Tenable Attack Surface Management, an external attack surface management solution; Tenable Security Center, an on-premises solution that provides a risk-based view of an organization’s IT, security and compliance posture; and Tenable OT Security, an operational technology security solution which provides threat detection, asset tracking, vulnerability management, and configuration control capabilities.

