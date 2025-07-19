Xponance Inc. Has $318,000 Position in SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S)

Xponance Inc. raised its position in SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Free Report) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,495 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,414 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in SentinelOne were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in S. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of SentinelOne during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 94.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 513.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of SentinelOne during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SentinelOne during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of SentinelOne in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of SentinelOne in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SentinelOne currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.80.

NYSE:S opened at $18.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.79. SentinelOne, Inc. has a one year low of $15.36 and a one year high of $29.29. The company has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of -13.66 and a beta of 0.77.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.02. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 49.36% and a negative return on equity of 15.95%. The business had revenue of $229.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.39 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 60,864 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.82, for a total value of $1,084,596.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,581,396 shares in the company, valued at $28,180,476.72. The trade was a 3.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ric Smith sold 27,481 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.28, for a total transaction of $502,352.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 1,030,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,838,344.32. This represents a 2.60% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 197,347 shares of company stock worth $3,464,807. Company insiders own 4.33% of the company’s stock.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

