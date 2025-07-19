Xponance Inc. Has $330,000 Position in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)

Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Free Report) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,163 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Dycom Industries were worth $330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,584,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,802,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 327.1% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 399,226 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,818,000 after buying an additional 305,755 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 142.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 496,407 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $86,405,000 after buying an additional 292,050 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 261.6% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 224,277 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,038,000 after buying an additional 162,262 shares during the period. 98.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dycom Industries Price Performance

Dycom Industries stock opened at $256.55 on Friday. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.37 and a 52 week high of $258.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $232.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $190.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.32.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Dycom Industries ( NYSE:DY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The construction company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.47. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 20.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Dycom Industries from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Raymond James Financial lifted their price target on Dycom Industries from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Dycom Industries from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Dycom Industries from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Dycom Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dycom Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.00.

Dycom Industries Company Profile

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries in the United States. The company offers engineering services to telecommunications providers, including the planning and design of aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; wireless networks in connection with the deployment of macro cell and new small cell sites; and program and project management and inspection personnel.

