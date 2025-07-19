Xponance Inc. Has $337,000 Stake in Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB)

Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB – Free Report) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,641 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Astera Labs were worth $337,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in shares of Astera Labs by 2,824.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 154,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,467,000 after acquiring an additional 149,240 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Astera Labs by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,360,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,644,000 after acquiring an additional 792,153 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Point Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Astera Labs by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Point Advisors LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Astera Labs by 73.6% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after acquiring an additional 6,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Astera Labs during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,887,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Astera Labs alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jitendra Mohan sold 11,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.46, for a total value of $1,155,953.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 509,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,169,968.04. This trade represents a 2.17% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bethany Mayer sold 686 shares of Astera Labs stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total transaction of $60,004.42. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 6,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $545,637.86. This represents a 9.91% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,965,984 shares of company stock valued at $178,631,873.

Astera Labs Trading Up 4.3%

Astera Labs stock opened at $102.13 on Friday. Astera Labs, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.22 and a 12 month high of $147.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $92.81 and its 200-day moving average is $86.98. The company has a market capitalization of $16.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 464.25, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.18.

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. Astera Labs had a return on equity of 2.57% and a net margin of 8.44%. The business had revenue of $159.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 144.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Astera Labs, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ALAB. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Astera Labs from $87.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. William Blair began coverage on Astera Labs in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Astera Labs from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Astera Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Astera Labs from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.71.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ALAB

Astera Labs Profile

(Free Report)

Astera Labs, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor-based connectivity solutions for cloud and AI infrastructure. Its Intelligent Connectivity Platform is comprised of a portfolio of data, network, and memory connectivity products, which are built on a unifying software-defined architecture that enables customers to deploy and operate high performance cloud and AI infrastructure at scale.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Astera Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astera Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.