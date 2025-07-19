Xponance Inc. Has $339,000 Stock Position in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Free Report) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,369 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 486 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Varonis Systems were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,246,769 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $544,124,000 after buying an additional 193,210 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Varonis Systems by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,501,581 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,145,000 after purchasing an additional 113,573 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its holdings in Varonis Systems by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 2,287,544 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,636,000 after purchasing an additional 29,852 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Varonis Systems by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 2,116,882 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,053,000 after purchasing an additional 231,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Varonis Systems by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,953,810 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,807,000 after purchasing an additional 431,306 shares during the last quarter. 95.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Varonis Systems Stock Performance

Shares of VRNS stock opened at $51.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.33 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.07 and its 200 day moving average is $44.82. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.53 and a 12 month high of $60.58.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Varonis Systems ( NASDAQ:VRNS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $136.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.10 million. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 15.88% and a negative return on equity of 20.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

VRNS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 31st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Varonis Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Varonis Systems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.50.

Insider Transactions at Varonis Systems

In other Varonis Systems news, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 131,666 shares in the company, valued at $6,583,300. This represents a 4.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Varonis Systems Company Profile

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; source code, strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

Featured Articles

