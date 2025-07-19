Xponance Inc. Has $348,000 Position in Cinemark Holdings Inc (NYSE:CNK)

Xponance Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Cinemark Holdings Inc (NYSE:CNK – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,104 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Cinemark were worth $348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cinemark during the 1st quarter valued at $2,081,000. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cinemark during the 1st quarter valued at $359,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 681,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,961,000 after acquiring an additional 18,645 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Cinemark during the 1st quarter valued at $401,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 101,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter.

Cinemark Stock Up 0.8%

CNK stock opened at $30.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.53, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Cinemark Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $21.17 and a 52-week high of $36.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.88.

Cinemark Cuts Dividend

Cinemark ( NYSE:CNK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32). Cinemark had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 51.68%. The company had revenue of $540.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $604.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cinemark Holdings Inc will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 29th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 29th. Cinemark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cinemark

In related news, insider Valmir Fernandes sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total value of $825,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 130,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,311,502.12. This trade represents a 16.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Wanda Marie Gierhart sold 52,524 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.85, for a total transaction of $1,672,889.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 94,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,022,246.50. The trade was a 35.63% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,724 shares of company stock worth $2,724,435 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital lowered their price target on shares of Cinemark from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Cinemark in a report on Monday, May 5th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Cinemark in a report on Friday, May 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Cinemark in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of Cinemark from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

About Cinemark

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 16, 2024, it operated 501 theatres with 5,719 screens in 42 states and 13 countries in South and Central America. Cinemark Holdings, Inc was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

