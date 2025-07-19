Xponance Inc. Has $355,000 Position in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,767 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Matson were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MATX. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Matson by 67.7% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 213 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new position in Matson during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in Matson during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Matson by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 586 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Matson by 112.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 783 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. 84.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Laura L. Rascon sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.19, for a total transaction of $200,923.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 14,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,738,811.28. The trade was a 10.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bradley D. Tilden bought 2,752 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $111.76 per share, with a total value of $307,563.52. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 8,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $914,196.80. This represents a 50.70% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Matson Trading Down 6.5%

Shares of NYSE MATX opened at $104.32 on Friday. Matson, Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.75 and a 1-year high of $169.12. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $112.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.84.

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The shipping company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.16). Matson had a return on equity of 20.02% and a net margin of 14.72%. The company had revenue of $782.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $818.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Matson, Inc. will post 13.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Matson Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 7th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 7th. This is an increase from Matson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Matson’s payout ratio is currently 9.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MATX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Matson from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Matson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $135.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Matson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Stephens cut their price target on shares of Matson from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.67.

Matson Company Profile

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of ocean transportation and logistics services. It operates through two segments, Ocean Transportation and Logistics. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Japan, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

