Xponance Inc. Has $377,000 Stock Holdings in Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN)

Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Free Report) by 10.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,085 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Clearwater Analytics were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Clearwater Analytics in the 1st quarter valued at about $314,000. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new stake in Clearwater Analytics in the 1st quarter valued at about $409,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in Clearwater Analytics in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,580,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Clearwater Analytics by 66.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,373,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,931,000 after purchasing an additional 2,931,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in Clearwater Analytics in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,112,000. 50.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Clearwater Analytics

In other news, Director Kathleen A. Corbet sold 12,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.66, for a total transaction of $298,920.44. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 14,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,022.68. This trade represents a 46.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sandeep Sahai sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total transaction of $1,107,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 895,663 shares in the company, valued at $19,838,935.45. This represents a 5.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 258,107 shares of company stock valued at $5,844,208 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CWAN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Friday, April 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler set a $27.00 price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a report on Monday, May 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Clearwater Analytics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.90.

Clearwater Analytics Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of CWAN opened at $21.50 on Friday. Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.46 and a 12 month high of $35.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.61 and its 200-day moving average is $25.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 5.09, a quick ratio of 5.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Clearwater Analytics had a net margin of 90.18% and a return on equity of 5.22%. The company had revenue of $126.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.11 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Clearwater Analytics Company Profile

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities in the United States and internationally.

Further Reading

