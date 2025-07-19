Xponance Inc. Has $392,000 Holdings in WillScot Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:WSC)

Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WillScot Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report) by 4.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,101 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 568 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in WillScot were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of WillScot by 273.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 933 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of WillScot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of WillScot by 428.2% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of WillScot by 28.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of WillScot by 37.9% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. 95.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get WillScot alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WSC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of WillScot from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of WillScot from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of WillScot in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.63.

WillScot Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:WSC opened at $30.40 on Friday. WillScot Holdings Corporation has a 52 week low of $21.91 and a 52 week high of $43.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 337.82, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.15.

WillScot (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $559.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.51 million. WillScot had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 26.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. Analysts forecast that WillScot Holdings Corporation will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

WillScot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 4th. WillScot’s payout ratio is 311.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling at WillScot

In other news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.79 per share, for a total transaction of $267,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 128,817 shares in the company, valued at $3,451,007.43. The trade was a 8.42% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dominick P. Zarcone purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.19 per share, with a total value of $261,900.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 15,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,906.96. The trade was a 185.74% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

WillScot Profile

(Free Report)

WillScot Holdings Corporation provides workspace and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. Its modular solutions include panelized and stackable offices, single-wide modular space units, section modulars and redi-plex, classrooms, ground level offices, blast-resistant modules, clearspan structures, and other modular space; and portable storage solutions, such as portable and cold storage containers, as well as trailers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WillScot Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WillScot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WillScot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.