Xponance Inc. Has $400,000 Stock Position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor (NYSE:ZWS)

Xponance Inc. increased its position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor (NYSE:ZWS – Free Report) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,142 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor were worth $400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZWS. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor by 60.5% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 21,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 8,017 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 13,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor in the fourth quarter worth about $503,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 62,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares during the period. 83.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho set a $36.00 price objective on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor in a research report on Friday, May 16th. BNP Paribas lowered Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.29.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor Price Performance

Shares of ZWS opened at $37.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.36. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor has a 52-week low of $27.74 and a 52-week high of $41.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 37.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.99.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor (NYSE:ZWS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $388.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 20th were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 20th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

Insider Activity at Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor

In other Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor news, VP Sudhanshu Chhabra sold 25,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.19, for a total value of $964,001.99. Following the sale, the vice president owned 94,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,500,769.08. The trade was a 21.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David J. Pauli sold 2,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total value of $100,419.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 60,772 shares in the company, valued at $2,255,248.92. The trade was a 4.26% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation engages in design, procurement, manufacture, and marketing of water management solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers water safety and control products, such as backflow preventers, fire system valves, pressure reducing valves, thermostatic mixing valves, PEX pipings, fittings, and installation tools under the Zurn and Wilkins brand names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.