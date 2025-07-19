Xponance Inc. Has $424,000 Holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,578 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 71 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in SAP were worth $424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in SAP by 91.1% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,633 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in SAP by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,658 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. Madison Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SAP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,510,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SAP by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,257 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,510,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SAP in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,839,000.

SAP stock opened at $306.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $376.13 billion, a PE ratio of 58.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.30. SAP SE has a one year low of $194.93 and a one year high of $313.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $299.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $281.15.

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $10.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.08 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 16.33%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SAP SE will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on SAP. UBS Group raised SAP to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on SAP from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of SAP in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on SAP in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.83.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

