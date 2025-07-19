Xponance Inc. Increases Holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Free Report) by 28.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,552 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust were worth $322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 15.4% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 13,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,829 shares in the last quarter. Dupree Financial Group LLC raised its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 1.0% during the first quarter. Dupree Financial Group LLC now owns 278,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,568,000 after acquiring an additional 2,696 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 32.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 14,311 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 20.9% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 59,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after buying an additional 10,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 1.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 854,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,092,000 after buying an additional 15,644 shares in the last quarter. 64.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, CFO Anthony F. Marone, Jr. sold 1,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.20, for a total transaction of $29,126.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 64,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,230,374.40. The trade was a 2.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 6,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.13, for a total value of $132,590.03. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 236,914 shares in the company, valued at $4,532,164.82. This trade represents a 2.84% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,248 shares of company stock valued at $177,028. Insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Stock Performance

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Announces Dividend

NYSE BXMT opened at $19.23 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.80 and a beta of 1.10. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.51 and a fifty-two week high of $21.24.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -408.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BXMT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $20.00 to $18.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $19.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $19.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone Mortgage Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.58.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company originates and acquires senior floating rate mortgage loans that are secured by a first-priority mortgage on commercial real estate assets.

