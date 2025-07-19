Xponance Inc. Increases Stock Position in Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM)

Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,668 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Allegro MicroSystems were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ALGM. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 63.7% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 68.6% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the period. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.45% of the company’s stock.

Allegro MicroSystems Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ALGM opened at $36.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -93.90 and a beta of 1.75. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.38 and a fifty-two week high of $38.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.93.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Allegro MicroSystems ( NASDAQ:ALGM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. Allegro MicroSystems had a negative net margin of 10.07% and a positive return on equity of 1.04%. The business had revenue of $192.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Allegro MicroSystems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.63.

Allegro MicroSystems Profile

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, regulator and LED driver ICs, and isolated gate drivers.

