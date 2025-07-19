Xponance Inc. Purchases 106 Shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS)

Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,315 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Plexus were worth $297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Private Client Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Plexus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Plexus by 134.0% during the 4th quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Plexus by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Plexus by 1,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 473 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Plexus by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 846 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Plexus in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 target price (down previously from $172.00) on shares of Plexus in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Plexus from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $145.00 target price on shares of Plexus in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.67.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Karen Marie Rapp sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total value of $65,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 9,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,224,661.05. This trade represents a 5.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.87, for a total transaction of $194,805.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 75,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,768,042.18. The trade was a 1.96% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,032 shares of company stock valued at $1,582,222 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Plexus Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PLXS opened at $134.79 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $133.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.76. Plexus Corp. has a 1 year low of $103.43 and a 1 year high of $172.89. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 26.22 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $980.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $980.07 million. Plexus had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 11.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Plexus Corp. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Plexus Company Profile

Plexus Corp. provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States and internationally. It offers design, develop, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as sustaining services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

Featured Stories

