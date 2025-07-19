Xponance Inc. Purchases 113 Shares of ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE)

Xponance Inc. increased its position in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE – Free Report) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,952 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in ESCO Technologies were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ESE. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,775 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in ESCO Technologies by 215.4% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,813 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after buying an additional 5,336 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in ESCO Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $635,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in ESCO Technologies by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 50,700 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,754,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC raised its position in ESCO Technologies by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 17,611 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,346,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. 95.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ESE shares. Wall Street Zen lowered ESCO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Benchmark increased their price target on ESCO Technologies from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th.

NYSE ESE opened at $196.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.98 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.11. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.70 and a 12 month high of $198.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.10. ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 11.01%. The business had revenue of $265.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. ESCO Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 2nd. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.02%.

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Test & Measurement. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

