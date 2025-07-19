Xponance Inc. Purchases 144 Shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report) by 5.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,861 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPSC. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its stake in SPS Commerce by 126.3% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 224 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in SPS Commerce by 296.6% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 234 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Hurley Capital LLC bought a new stake in SPS Commerce during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in SPS Commerce by 4,155.6% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 383 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in SPS Commerce during the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. 98.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SPSC shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of SPS Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on SPS Commerce from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on SPS Commerce in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on SPS Commerce in a research report on Monday, July 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.30.

NASDAQ SPSC opened at $138.98 on Friday. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.09 and a 52 week high of $218.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.94 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $140.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.17.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The software maker reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.15. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The firm had revenue of $181.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, grocers, suppliers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

