Xponance Inc. Purchases 194 Shares of Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN)

Xponance Inc. grew its position in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Free Report) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,315 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Stride were worth $419,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LRN. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Stride in the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Stride during the 4th quarter worth $214,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Stride by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 80,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,398,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Stride by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in Stride during the 4th quarter worth $414,000. 98.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LRN stock opened at $133.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $144.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.27. Stride, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.25 and a 1-year high of $162.30. The company has a current ratio of 5.61, a quick ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 20.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.32.

Stride ( NYSE:LRN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.07). Stride had a return on equity of 23.36% and a net margin of 13.10%. The business had revenue of $613.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.15 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Stride, Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LRN. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Stride in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Barrington Research raised their target price on Stride from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen raised Stride from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Stride from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Stride in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stride has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.83.

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, engages in the provision of proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services in the United States and internationally. Its technology-based products and services enable clients to attract, enroll, educate, track progress, support, and facilitate individualized learning for students.

