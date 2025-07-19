Xponance Inc. Purchases 357 Shares of SL Green Realty Corporation (NYSE:SLG)

Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of SL Green Realty Corporation (NYSE:SLG – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in SL Green Realty were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty during the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty during the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in SL Green Realty in the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its holdings in SL Green Realty by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at SL Green Realty

In related news, Director Carol N. Brown sold 2,500 shares of SL Green Realty stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.61, for a total transaction of $151,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,791.57. The trade was a 72.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.04% of the company’s stock.

SL Green Realty Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SLG opened at $60.19 on Friday. SL Green Realty Corporation has a 52 week low of $45.15 and a 52 week high of $82.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -111.46 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.26. SL Green Realty had a negative net margin of 2.21% and a negative return on equity of 1.19%. The business had revenue of $147.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.24 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that SL Green Realty Corporation will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SL Green Realty Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.2575 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently -572.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on SLG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of SL Green Realty in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $76.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Scotiabank set a $71.00 price target on shares of SL Green Realty and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $69.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.60.

About SL Green Realty

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

