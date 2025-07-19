Xponance Inc. Purchases 598 Shares of Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC)

Xponance Inc. raised its position in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC – Free Report) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LNC. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Lincoln National in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,050,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lincoln National in the fourth quarter worth about $8,155,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 32,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,041,000 after buying an additional 6,048 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 334,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,613,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 113,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,606,000 after buying an additional 3,112 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LNC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Lincoln National from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Lincoln National from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Lincoln National from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Lincoln National from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Lincoln National from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lincoln National presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.78.

Lincoln National Stock Performance

NYSE:LNC opened at $34.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Lincoln National Corporation has a 12-month low of $27.58 and a 12-month high of $39.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.39.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 7.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Lincoln National Corporation will post 7.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lincoln National Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 10th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.57%.

Insider Activity at Lincoln National

In other Lincoln National news, EVP Brian Kroll sold 10,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.10, for a total transaction of $333,482.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 48,743 shares in the company, valued at $1,613,393.30. This trade represents a 17.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Sean Woodroffe sold 43,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.78, for a total value of $1,429,929.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 154,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,051,463.56. This represents a 22.06% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln National Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, universal life insurance (UL), indexed universal life insurance, variable universal life insurance (VUL), linked-benefit UL and VUL products, and critical illness and long-term care riders.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.