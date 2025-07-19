Xponance Inc. Purchases 641 Shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Xponance Inc. increased its position in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Free Report) by 17.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,395 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 641 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Popular were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Popular in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Popular by 589.9% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 821 shares of the bank’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the period. Crestline Management LP bought a new position in Popular in the 4th quarter worth $215,000. AXQ Capital LP bought a new position in Popular in the 4th quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new position in Popular in the 4th quarter worth $227,000. Institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Popular Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of BPOP stock opened at $115.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.93, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.63. Popular, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.23 and a 52 week high of $115.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.23.

Popular Dividend Announcement

Popular ( NASDAQ:BPOP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $755.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $760.45 million. Popular had a net margin of 15.82% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Popular, Inc. will post 10.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 29th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 29th. Popular’s dividend payout ratio is 28.90%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Adorno Denissa Rodriguez sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.43, for a total transaction of $52,215.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 3,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,365.72. This represents a 12.18% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Camille Burckhart sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.14, for a total transaction of $728,980.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 27,382 shares in the company, valued at $2,851,561.48. This represents a 20.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BPOP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Popular from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Popular in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Popular in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Popular from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Popular from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.29.

Popular Profile

(Free Report)

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and the British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

