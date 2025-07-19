Xponance Inc. Purchases Shares of 3,251 Reddit Inc. (NYSE:RDDT)

Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in Reddit Inc. (NYSE:RDDT – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Reddit by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,070,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,136,288,000 after buying an additional 913,189 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Reddit by 184.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,181,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,500,606,000 after purchasing an additional 5,950,909 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Reddit by 1,011.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,788,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,795,000 after purchasing an additional 2,537,768 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Reddit by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,861,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,325,000 after purchasing an additional 211,636 shares during the period. Finally, GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Reddit during the 4th quarter worth about $271,539,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RDDT shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Reddit from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Reddit in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $125.00 price target on Reddit and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Reddit in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their target price on Reddit from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.04.

Reddit Stock Performance

Shares of RDDT stock opened at $148.29 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $127.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.83. The stock has a market cap of $27.36 billion, a PE ratio of 251.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 2.33. Reddit Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.13 and a 1 year high of $230.41.

Reddit (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.11. Reddit had a return on equity of 5.69% and a net margin of 8.07%. The company had revenue of $392.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($8.19) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Reddit Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Steve Ladd Huffman sold 124,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.45, for a total value of $15,482,700.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 546,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,966,251.85. This represents a 18.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Christopher Brian Slowe sold 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.43, for a total value of $2,559,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 251,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,742,644.39. The trade was a 9.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 492,877 shares of company stock valued at $59,177,442. 34.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Reddit

Reddit, Inc operates a website that organizes digital communities. It organizes communities based on specific interests that enable users to engage in conversations by sharing experiences, submitting links, uploading images and videos, and replying to one another. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

